Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.40

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.40 and traded as low as $3.21. Armanino Foods of Distinction shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 29,864 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $107.42 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.49.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

