ARMOR (ARMOR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $633,037.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, ARMOR has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $14.70 million and $633,037.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0838 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00059440 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.76 or 0.08437903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00058037 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,920.10 or 1.00275982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00077376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002682 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.