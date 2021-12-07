Artfinity 24-Hour Volume Tops $121.00 (AT)

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. Over the last week, Artfinity has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Artfinity has a total market capitalization of $379,064.99 and approximately $121.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00210056 BTC.

About Artfinity

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . The official website for Artfinity is www.jueyi.art

Buying and Selling Artfinity

