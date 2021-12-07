Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.48.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ARESF stock opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.26. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $9.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.4796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 5.05%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

