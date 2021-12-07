ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.60.

NYSE ASGN opened at $124.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $79.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 2.05.

In other ASGN news, Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.62, for a total transaction of $3,115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward L. Pierce sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.25, for a total transaction of $3,847,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,755. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASGN by 7.1% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 730,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,592,000 after purchasing an additional 48,395 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 274,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,600,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,101,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 81,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,238,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,798,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

