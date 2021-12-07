Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 5,800 ($76.91) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 10.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,280 ($70.02) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,350 ($70.95) to GBX 5,700 ($75.59) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,570 ($73.86) to GBX 5,850 ($77.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,647.78 ($74.89).

Shares of LON AHT opened at GBX 6,454 ($85.59) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,012.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,610.67. Ashtead Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,233 ($42.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,448.22 ($98.77). The company has a market capitalization of £28.79 billion and a PE ratio of 35.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

