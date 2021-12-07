ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

ASMIY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMIY traded down $10.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $415.96. The stock had a trading volume of 443 shares, compared to its average volume of 733. ASM International has a 12-month low of $190.50 and a 12-month high of $497.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.04.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.55. ASM International had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 26.69%.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

