Assemble Protocol Price Down 27.7% Over Last Week (ASM)

Assemble Protocol (CURRENCY:ASM) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 7th. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 27.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a market capitalization of $73.57 million and $21.24 million worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Assemble Protocol alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.68 or 0.00040838 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00210990 BTC.

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol (CRYPTO:ASM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,079,761 coins. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io . Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners. “

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Assemble Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Assemble Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Assemble Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Assemble Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Assemble Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.