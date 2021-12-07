Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 134,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Nutanix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix stock opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.42. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.15 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.59.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. Nutanix’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. OTR Global raised shares of Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.91.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 19,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $830,834.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 19,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $807,084.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 256,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,697,294.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $6,792,459. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

