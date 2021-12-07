Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 27,576 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total transaction of $434,545.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock worth $1,505,994. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.88.

Shares of EXPD opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.24. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.71 and a 52 week high of $132.28.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.16%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

