Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 45,906 Shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 328.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,906 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Copa worth $4,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,525,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 119,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

CPA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Copa stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $94.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.76.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.99 million. Copa had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1274.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

