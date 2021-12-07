Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 79,850 Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 79,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Boyd Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BYD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.05. Boyd Gaming Co. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $71.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.29.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $843.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

