Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.59 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 336.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,218 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.17% of Hilltop worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hilltop in the second quarter worth $53,246,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hilltop by 20.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the first quarter worth about $15,458,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 18.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,695,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,106,000 after acquiring an additional 411,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 48.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 322,959 shares in the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

HTH stock opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.52 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

