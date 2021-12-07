Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.84 Million Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034,799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,695,566 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.61% of Limelight Networks worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $125,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $71,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Limelight Networks by 208,046.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 27,046 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on LLNW. Craig Hallum raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.88.

LLNW stock opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.91 million, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.61. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $55.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.39 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

