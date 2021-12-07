Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $4.95 Million Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,605 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 108.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 50.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 35.9% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 509 shares of company stock worth $37,333. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $81.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.61. The company has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $82.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.