Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,743 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.32% of Marcus & Millichap worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 552,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other news, COO John David Parker sold 6,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $253,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMI opened at $46.61 on Tuesday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.67 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.50. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

