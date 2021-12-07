Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 39,952 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.36% of Dine Brands Global worth $5,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,315,000 after purchasing an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,968,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 20.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 280,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 47,611 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.09.

DIN stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

