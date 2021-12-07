Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 221,241 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.05% of Ciena worth $4,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.80. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $62.56.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $120,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CIEN. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.64.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

