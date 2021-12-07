Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AXON shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.43.

In related news, President Luke Larson sold 733 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.90, for a total value of $119,405.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 200 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 675,188 shares of company stock worth $124,022,651 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXON opened at $148.22 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.57 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -370.54 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.06.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

