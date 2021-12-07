Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $4.87 Million Investment in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,008,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,881,000 after buying an additional 678,527 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,668,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,216,000 after buying an additional 347,894 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 125,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 219.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,556,000. Institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEVA opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12 month low of $7.94 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

