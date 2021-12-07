Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 178,768 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,768 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Antero Resources worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Antero Resources by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Antero Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 4.39.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

