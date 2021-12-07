Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 8,412 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 159.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,404,804,000 after purchasing an additional 131,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

MA stock opened at $333.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $327.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.12 and a 200-day moving average of $357.65.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

