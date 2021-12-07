Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 122.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,803 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SGEN. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Seagen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagen by 751.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $146.01 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $202.60. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.35 and a 200 day moving average of $161.41.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $424.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 422,116 shares of company stock valued at $69,974,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

