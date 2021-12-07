Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $752,849,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 680.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,591,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,671 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 541.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 446,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after purchasing an additional 377,004 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 154.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,880,000 after purchasing an additional 318,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 176.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $184.36 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.65 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.57 and its 200 day moving average is $193.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.14%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

