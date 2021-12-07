Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 139,105 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,105 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of Adtalem Global Education worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATGE. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,834,000 after acquiring an additional 267,738 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after acquiring an additional 258,841 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte bought 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,550 shares of company stock worth $743,578. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ATGE opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -433.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.07. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ATGE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

