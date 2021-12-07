Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 1,475,948 Shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 82.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475,948 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.30% of IVERIC bio worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 112,086 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 18,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 20,540 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $19.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISEE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms bought 3,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

