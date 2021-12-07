Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 250,499 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 86.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,499 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $4,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 53.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 32,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,867 shares of company stock valued at $19,665,084. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABC stock opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.93. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $94.89 and a 52-week high of $129.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

