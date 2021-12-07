Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 25,888 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,477,051,000 after buying an additional 99,945 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $833,059,000 after buying an additional 41,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,168,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $463,083,000 after buying an additional 306,719 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,067,137 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $422,875,000 after buying an additional 183,709 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,031,795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $408,870,000 after buying an additional 123,380 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.73, for a total transaction of $793,314.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

COO opened at $399.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $408.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $412.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.40 and a 12 month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

