Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 317,372 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317,372 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $117,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total transaction of $87,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CG. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

NASDAQ CG opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.43.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.39% and a return on equity of 36.86%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

