Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 401,205 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 401,205 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.14% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $5,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,345,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after buying an additional 83,490 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.33. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

