Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $16.89

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and traded as low as $15.09. Astellas Pharma shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 103,816 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

