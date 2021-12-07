AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a GBX 9,100 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) has been given a GBX 9,100 ($120.67) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($139.24) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £110 ($145.87) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($139.24) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($132.61) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,713.08 ($128.80).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 8,245 ($109.34) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 8,809.88 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,527.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($89.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,523 ($126.28). The stock has a market cap of £127.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.55.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.