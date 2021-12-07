AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

AZN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

NASDAQ AZN opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 27.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 33.5% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.