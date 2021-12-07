AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.94 and last traded at $53.96. 126,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,829,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 348.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,022,000 after purchasing an additional 673,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $4,140,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

