AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Price Down 2.6%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)’s stock price fell 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $53.94 and last traded at $53.96. 126,315 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,829,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.41.
A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 85.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.62 and its 200 day moving average is $58.63.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,800,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 10.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 28.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 348.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,022,000 after purchasing an additional 673,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth $4,140,000. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AstraZeneca Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZN)
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
