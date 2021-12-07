Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.22

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and traded as low as $10.30. Astronics shares last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 1,599 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $332.53 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.84 million for the quarter. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 10.63%.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

