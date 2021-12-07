Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.
A number of analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $62,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $925,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20.
Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.
