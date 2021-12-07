Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.86.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $62,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $178,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,234 shares of company stock valued at $925,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 326.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 1,155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.29. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

