ATB Capital Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$11.50

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its target price raised by investment analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.54% from the stock’s previous close.

WCP has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.73.

Shares of TSE WCP traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.69. 2,778,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,954. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$4.30 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.21.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Whitecap Resources will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong acquired 6,600 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,134,955.20. Also, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,665,356.52. In the last three months, insiders have bought 39,970 shares of company stock valued at $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

