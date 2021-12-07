Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.41

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 32500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Separately, Laurentian cut their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of C$56.40 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.05 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

