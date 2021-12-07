Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATLKY. Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $50.41 and a 12-month high of $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Copco will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

