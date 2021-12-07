Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.67

Shares of Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.67 and traded as low as $62.86. Atlas Copco shares last traded at $63.32, with a volume of 69,071 shares changing hands.

ATLKY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco AB will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

