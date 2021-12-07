Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Purchased by Concorde Asset Management LLC

Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 172.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises about 1.5% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $203,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.53.

Shares of TEAM opened at $363.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.20, a PEG ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 0.85. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1-year low of $198.80 and a 1-year high of $483.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.37.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

