Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Up to $20.20

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.20, but opened at $21.49. Atomera shares last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 5,847 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The stock has a market cap of $506.93 million, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 1.44.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATOM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atomera by 1,156.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 308,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after buying an additional 284,337 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,518,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atomera during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,376,000. 31.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atomera

Atomera, Inc engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in April 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

