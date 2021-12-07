AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,908 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on T. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.51.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $166.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

