Augustine Thomas O’donnell Buys 3,513 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc (TSE:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) Director Augustine Thomas O’donnell bought 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$72.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$254,411.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,902.08.

Shares of BAM.A stock traded up C$1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$74.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,592. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$73.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.27. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of C$48.34 and a 12-month high of C$77.51. The stock has a market cap of C$117.04 billion and a PE ratio of 27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.72.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM.A. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$86.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.50.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

