Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash Sells 9,000 Shares

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Director Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $13,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Howard Ash also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Howard Ash sold 9,000 shares of Ault Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total transaction of $15,840.00.

Shares of DPW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.62. 2,071,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,118,818. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $7.99.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The technology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter. Ault Global had a net margin of 21.98% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business had revenue of ($30.79) million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Ault Global during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ault Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Ault Global by 38.0% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ault Global by 9.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 329,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 28,197 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Ault Global by 94.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 39,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

