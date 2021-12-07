Aura Energy (LON:AURA) Shares Up 7%

Aura Energy Limited (LON:AURA) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12.30 ($0.16). 556,724 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 485,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of £49.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 13.80.

About Aura Energy (LON:AURA)

Aura Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden and Mauritania. It primarily explores for uranium, vanadium, gold, and base metals. The company owns 100% interests in the Tiris uranium project located in Mauritania; and the HÃ¤ggÃ¥n vanadium project located in Alum Shale Province, Sweden.

