Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover Purchases 75,000 Shares

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,199,006 shares in the company, valued at C$401,667.01.

Shares of CVE:AUN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.35. The company had a trading volume of 161,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62. Aurcana Silver Co. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$1.25.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of natural resource properties. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine located in Colorado; and the Shafter silver property located in Texas, the United States.

