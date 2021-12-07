Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover Purchases 75,000 Shares

Aurcana Silver Co. (CVE:AUN) Director Kevin Cameron Drover bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,199,006 shares in the company, valued at C$401,667.01.
Shares of CVE:AUN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.35. The company had a trading volume of 161,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,489. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$102.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.62. Aurcana Silver Co. has a one year low of C$0.32 and a one year high of C$1.25.
Aurcana Silver Company Profile
