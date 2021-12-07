Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) PT Raised to $14.25 at DA Davidson

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $14.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.15% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of AUR traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 97,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,948. Aurora Innovation has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $17.77.

About Aurora Innovation

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

