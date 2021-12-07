Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.77

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 298828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,367,000. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,030,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 66.3% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 997,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 397,537 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 952.1% in the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 792,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 717,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I by 5,110.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,440,000 after buying an additional 735,606 shares in the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

