Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Sells $1,210,619.48 in Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $11.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $276.70. 2,716,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,728. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $295.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the third quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 826 shares of the software company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.00.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

